Jerry Ferrara and Breanne Racano have tied the knot.

The 37-year-old actor and the 29-year-old actress - who have been together since 2014 - got married in Canton, Ohio on Friday (30.06.17), in an intimate ceremony, Us Weekly reports.

Guests included family, friends and their 'Entourage' co-stars Emmanuelle Chriqui, Kevin Dillon and Kevin Connolly.

And Dillon shared a picture of the couple on Instagram, writing: ''They did it! Congratulations to the Ferraras!''

Breanne wore a custom gown by New York designer Austin Scarlett, while her husband opted for an Ermenegildo Zegna tuxedo.

The pair - who co-starred in the first 'Entourage' movie - got engaged last year and Jerry announced the news on Instagram.

He wrote: ''I SAID YES!!! Wait I mean... I've had many great blessings in my life. But this one by far is the best of all time. You are the greatest person I ever met!''

And he frequently gushes about his bride on social media, recently writing on Instagram: ''My #WCW is the girl who makes me way more fun to hang out with! She also makes us a way better looking couple. Also makes us a much younger couple. Statistically improves me in every category #overacheiver (sic).''

Jerry previously dated Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Brittny Gastineau and Katie Cassidy.