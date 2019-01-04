Jerry Ferrara is set to become a father for the first time after announcing he and wife Breanne are expecting a baby boy.
The 'Entourage' star announced on Thursday (03.01.19) that he is set to welcome a new addition to his very own entourage, by sharing a picture of him pointing at his spouse's bonny baby bump, whilst pretending to play a game of basketball.
As the 39-year-old actor - who played Turtle on the hit show and in the 2015 spin-off movie - grew up without a father, he says becoming a parent will be ''the most important'' job he will ever do.
He also quipped that he hopes their little bundle of joy will inherit Breanne's looks and ''charm''.
Jerry captioned the Instagram snap: ''With the 1st pick in the 2019 draft of life. @breanneracanoferrara and I select: our unnamed BABY BOY!!! It's been a long journey and we both cannot be more excited for parenthood. Growing up without a father means this is the most important job/thing I'll ever do. I could NOT be ready for this without my beautiful pregnant wife. I pray he gets your height, face, athleticism, charm, intelligence and most important. Your metabolism! 2019 here we come! (sic)''
Breanne - who first met Jerry whilst guest starring as Katie in an episode of the HBO series in 2011 - shared the same picture and revealed she is in her second trimester already, with the baby due in May.
The 'Freaky Deaky' star also revealed that the couple had lost a child before she fell pregnant again, and admitted it has been difficult ''navigating pregnancy'' whilst suffering with ''grief''.
She wrote: ''Jerry + Baby Boy= Way too much sports. Ohhhh BOY Hope he gets my height. .
. This past year has been filled with love, loss, grief, lots of patience and more love. And now learning to navigate pregnancy after loss (which at times can be terrifying). Thank you to such an incredible support group of family and friends in our lives. .
. And to my husband... we have emerged closer and stronger. We continue to pray that our baby boy arrives safely in May.
#rainbowbaby #22weeks #pregnant #pregnancyannouncement #wearepregnant #babyontheway #secondtrimester #rainbowbaby (sic)''
Jerry and Breanne - who first started dating in 2014 - tied the knot in June, last year, surrounded by their 'Entourage' co-stars and close friends.
