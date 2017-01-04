Jerry Bruckheimer is to produce new sci-fi movie 'Origin' for Paramount Pictures.
Jerry Bruckheimer is reuniting with 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' director Joachim Ronning for new movie 'Origin'.
According to Deadline, Paramount Pictures has made a preemptive deal to make the film with Joachim helming the project and writing the script with his brother Andreas Ronning.
Jerry will produce the movie through his Paramount-based Jerry Bruckheimer Films company.
So far, there are few details known about 'Origin' other than that it is going to be a big budget, intelligent science fiction adventure which has the potential to become a franchise.
Joachim Ronning teamed up with Espen Sandberg to make 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales', which is the fifth instalment in the Disney series.
It was filmed throughout 2015 and the swashbuckling adventure - starring the returning Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Stephen Graham and Keira Knightley and newcomers Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites and Kaya Scodelario - is due to hit cinemas this May.
The 37-year-old Norwegian filmmaker is also set to direct Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Methusaleh' with Tom Cruise as the lead, and is attached to 'Winter's Knight', the Viking-mythology origin story of Saint. Nicholas and the Christmas tradition that Sony Pictures is making.
The Mexican actor plays Captain Cassian Andor in the Star Wars Anthology film.
Lorde, Eminem and four other major artists who ought to be releasing new music in 2017.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's post-Hamilton career.
It was a year of dog smuggling charges, acrimonious break-ups, rock tours and blockbuster cameos for Johnny Depp in 2016.
Everything about this film screams excess, from the ludicrous two-and-a-half hour running time to the...
Captain Jack Sparrow is back for another high seas romp and, despite the long running...
It's not like we expect anything else from Bruckheimer: this is a loud, wacky, effects-laden...
There are times during this film when it's plainly obvious that it was based on...
This rollicking action romp has all of the chase scenes and car crashes you expect...
Hollywood has found a new cash cow, though the use of the latter term might...
An honest-to-God, brawling, hooting, big ball of popcorn spectacle of a movie, Pirates of the...
"It's about the facelessness of war!" exclaimed a colleague. "The compositions are stunning, with...
It has become critical cliché to say that a gleefully executed summer blockbuster made one...