Jerry Bruckheimer is reuniting with 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' director Joachim Ronning for new movie 'Origin'.

According to Deadline, Paramount Pictures has made a preemptive deal to make the film with Joachim helming the project and writing the script with his brother Andreas Ronning.

Jerry will produce the movie through his Paramount-based Jerry Bruckheimer Films company.

So far, there are few details known about 'Origin' other than that it is going to be a big budget, intelligent science fiction adventure which has the potential to become a franchise.

Joachim Ronning teamed up with Espen Sandberg to make 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales', which is the fifth instalment in the Disney series.

It was filmed throughout 2015 and the swashbuckling adventure - starring the returning Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Stephen Graham and Keira Knightley and newcomers Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites and Kaya Scodelario - is due to hit cinemas this May.

The 37-year-old Norwegian filmmaker is also set to direct Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Methusaleh' with Tom Cruise as the lead, and is attached to 'Winter's Knight', the Viking-mythology origin story of Saint. Nicholas and the Christmas tradition that Sony Pictures is making.