A remake of classic action comedy movie '48 Hrs.' is in the works with comedian Jerrod Carmichael set to co-write the script.
A '48 Hrs.' remake is in the works.
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael is set to co-write the script for the forthcoming revamp of the original 1982 action comedy, which starred Nicke Nolte and Eddie Murphy - who made his big screen debut in the film - as a police officer and convict respectively.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Benny and Josh Safdie - who directed the recent crime movie 'Good Time', which stars Robert Pattinson - will have the job of putting the reboot together.
Oscar Boyson and Sebastian Bear-McClard will produce alongside Chernin Entertainment.
The '48 Hrs.' original was directed by Walter Hill and co-produced by Joel Silver and Lawrence Gordon.
It saw police officer Jack Cates (Nolte) team up with convict Reggie Hammond (Murphy) to try to catch a pair of cop killers within 48 hours.
As well as Carmichael, Josh will also have a hand in the script alongside 'Good Time' co-writer Ronald Bronstein.
Murphy was nominated for a Golden Globe award for Best Acting Debut for his role in the movie, which also received a nod at the Edgar Allan Poe Awards for Best Motion Picture.
'48 Hrs.' was one of the highest-grossing motion pictures of 1982, raking in more than $78 million at the domestic box office.
James Remar, Annette O'Toole, Sonny Landham, and Kerry Sherman also starred in the movie.
Since making his big screen debut in the film, Murphy has gone on to appear in several huge productions including 'Dreamgirls', for which he received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.
He won the Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actor for the role, and also took home an Annie Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement for Voice Acting by a Male Performer in an Animated Feature Production for 'Shrek'.
