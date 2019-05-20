Jerome Flynn wants to get married and start a family.

The 56-year-old actor - who is best known for his role as Bronn in hit HBO series 'Game of Thrones' - admitted that although he feels ''complete'' within himself, he's a ''romantic'' and doesn't think it's too late for him to find his ''life partner''.

In an interview with RTE, he said: ''It's taken me time to get to know myself and feel complete, but now I'm kind of ready for my life's partner to come along. I'm a romantic and have quite a lot of love in my heart. I love children and have godchildren and nephews and nieces, but I still feel and hope [a family] could happen for me.''

The final episode of 'Game of Thrones' aired Sunday night (19.05.19) and the English actor insisted his experience on the show has been '' been extraordinary'' and feels the fantasy series will ''always be a part'' of him.

He said: ''It's been extraordinary. My last day was surreal as it's been nine years of my life. I feel like it will always be part of me.

''I've made so many friends, and it's felt like leaving a family. It's hard to finish off a series like that but it won't disappoint, I can tell you!

''I recognise a bit of Bronn in me most definitely - he's a guy and a rogue and I can't say there isn't a bit of a rogue within me.

''There's so much darkness and violence in the show, but I think his wit helped lighten it and probably saved my bacon and stopped me getting killed off. I never expected to last as long as I have. Making it through to the last series is amazing.''