Jerome Flynn has urged 'Game of Thrones' fans to stop buying huskies.

The 56-year-old actor - who plays sellsword Ser Bronn of the Blackwater in the fantasy drama series - has highlighted the ''alarming trend'' that has seen a rise in the number of the canines being bought and subsequently abandoned, which is believed to be because of their resemblance to the direwolves seen in the show.

He said in a video for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA): ''If you're a fan of the show, you're likely to be a fan of the direwolves. Sadly, their popularity has sparked an alarming trend.

''More and more huskies are being bred and bought because of their resemblance to direwolves.

''I'm here to urge you not to give into this temptation.

''While people may have good intentions, acquiring dogs on a whim has dire consequences.

''Animal shelters around the world are reporting a surge in the number of abandoned huskies because the casual acquirer, drawn to the dog's appearance, failed to take into consideration the amount of time, patience, and money required to care for these animals properly.''

According to PETA, animal rescue centres in the UK have experienced a 420% increase in the number of homeless huskies, while in the US, the number of the breed in shelters has more than tripled since 2013.

Jerome ended his appeal by urging responsible would-be pet owners to visit a shelter rather than buying from a breeder.

He said: ''If you have carefully considered bringing a four-legged companion into your family, you can save a life by adopting a dog, or preferably two so they can keep each other company, from your local animal shelter.''

The British actor isn't the only star of the show to appeal to fans to stop buying huskies.

Peter Dinklage, who plays Lord Tyrion Lannister previously said: ''Please, to all of Game of Thrones' many wonderful fans, we understand that due to the direwolves' huge popularity, many folks are going out and buying huskies.

''Not only does this hurt all the deserving homeless dogs waiting for a chance at a good home in shelters, but shelters are also reporting that many of these huskies are being abandoned -- as often happens when dogs are bought on impulse, without understanding their needs.''