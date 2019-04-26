Jerome Flynn doesn't think there will ever be another show like 'Game of Thrones'.

The 56-year-old actor admitted he didn't expect his character, sellsword Ser Bronn of the Blackwater, to make it through to the eighth and final season of the fantasy drama series and he's amazed by how much the programme has connected with people.

He said: ''There's a few of us that have made it through, I never thought Bronn was going to make it through eight seasons, it's his humour that saved him.

''It is amazing it's really struck a deep chord for so many archetypes of our human condition, there will never be another show like it.''

Jerome is always grilled by fans about what to expect from the final episodes but he's not convinced they really want to know.

Speaking on 'Lorraine', he admitted: ''They ask me actually when I face them and say do you really want to know? I've been trying to wipe out what I know is going to happen in the last season.''

The British star - who enjoyed a pop career with his 'Soldier, Soldier' co-star Robson Green in the mid 1990s - admitted he was ready to give up acting altogether before being offered the role of Bronn because he hadn't found any projects that ''excited'' him.

He said:''I hadn't been on screen for ten years, and I bought an old farm in Wales with the money from Robson and Jerome, and I thought maybe I won't go back and nothing was being put in front of me that really excited me.

''And I spent all my money on all the buildings, and then this came along.''

Jerome previously confessed he was convinced 'Game of Thrones' was just ''American twaddle'' before he signed up.

He said: ''I walked into one of the most popular shows on the planet. I'd put it in a bracket of American twaddle. I had a picture of dying a terrible death, a selling-my-soul kind of feeling. I'd never done anything American before.''