Jermaine Jackson worries fame could ''break'' his niece Paris.

The 'I Want You Back' hitmaker is ''very proud'' of the 19-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Jermaine's late brother Michael Jackson - but says the whole family are rallying around to ''make sure she is OK'' as they have first hand experience of how tough fame can be.

Jermaine told The Sun Online: ''We're very proud of Paris. I just think we have to make sure she is OK because this business not kind to anybody. It can break you. You have to know when to hold them, when to fold them, when to make your move and when to hold back.

''She's had an incredible logic path - she's had the entire Jackson family legacy as the logic. Her tough challenges are going to come down the road because there is always going to be a fork in the road and you have to know whether to turn left or right. You have to pull yourself together.''

It comes after Paris made the heartbreaking admission that she attempted suicide aged just 14.

She said at the time: ''I don't understand how there can be so much hatred in the world right now I've tried sticking up for myself. I've tried the whole blocking the haters thing, not reading the comments, I've tried a lot of things. Ignoring it. But it's hard.

''It is when there's so much of it. I don't get why I'm such an easy target, I'm very nice to people I meet. I'm usually a very trusting person. I try to be open with you guys on a daily basis, I share a lot, I'm very public. When I was 14 I got so much hatred that I tried to kill myself and I took, like, a two-year break from social media and then people asked me to come back, to make my Instagram public again, so I did. And nothing changed!''