Jermaine Jackson alleges his estranged wife stole almost $94,000 of his music royalties.

The 64-year-old singer split from Halima Rashid - whom he married in 2004 - in June 2016 but their divorce case is still ongoing, and Jermaine has claimed in new court documents that Halima has been collecting music royalties without his permission.

According to The Blast, who obtained the documents, he claims that since December 2017, Halima has collected a total of $93,991.12 from his royalties, which he alleges he discovered late last year that she had diverted from him to her own account.

Jermaine also accuses Halima of transferring $250,000 from their community assets to a company without permission, and believes she sold off a few of their cars, despite them both having rights to the vehicles.

In a letter written by his lawyer to hers, he calls her actions ''criminal'' and advises them to work out a resolution over the money and property being transferred or sold.

The Blast reports Jermaine's income is $13,952 but he has expenses totalling $10,934, which comes from an $8,000 mortgage, $1,500 in child support, and $1,000 on clothing.

Jermaine also claims to be $29,000 behind on child support payments to another woman.

In September, the 'I Want You Back' hitmaker was ordered to pay temporary spousal support to Halima, which was arranged before their divorce trial in December.

The payments equated to $2,500 a month and were dated back to June 1 2018 but the judge said he can pay that $10,000 in five monthly instalments.

In November 2015, Halima was arrested on a domestic violence charge amid claims she bit her husband's leg.

She was taken into police custody, charged with felony corporal injury and released on $50,000 bail.

However, the case was dropped because prosecutors couldn't determine who the aggressor in the fight was.