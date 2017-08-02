Jeremy Renner has admitted he didn't realise he'd bust both his arms when a stunt for his upcoming new comedy movie 'Tag' went wrong.
Jeremy Renner broke both of his arms on the set of 'Tag' by falling off a ''20 feet stack of chairs''.
The 46-year-old actor fractured his right elbow and left wrist in July whilst shooting the stunt for the comedy movie 'Tag' which is based on a true story featured in The Wall Street Journal in 2013 about a group of friends who have been playing an intense version of the children's playground game of the same for around 30 years.
Despite his nasty fall, action veteran Renner got back up and shot the scene again not realising the full extent of his injuries.
In an interview on 'The Howard Stern Show' on Tuesday (01.08.17), he revealed: ''I fell like 20 feet off a stack of chairs. I broke both of my arms, I got back up and did the stunt again.''
After completing the sequence, Renner was taken to hospital where he discovered the extent of his injuries.
The Hollywood star - who has played Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2012's 'Avengers' movie - is always prepared to put his body in the line for his roles but he will never take risks when a stunt involves a co-star.
Recalling a snowmobile sequence he shot with Elizabeth Olsen for their film 'Wind River', Renner insists he was extra careful.
He told shock jock Stern: ''I know my limitations ... You've just got to be careful because you are responsible for somebody else's well-being,'' he explained.
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
This is the story of Ray Kroc, the man who created the concept of McDonald's....
This sci-fi drama has an enjoyably brain-bending plot that leaves the audience almost stunned with...
Louise Banks is a communications expert, she's spent years studying linguists and is considered the...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie brings a dark and gritty tone to this larger-than-life franchise. Along with...
The IMF (Impossible Mission Force) have been active for years, but it's time has run...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
Despite their countless missions, most of which deemed impossible, the IMF is closing down. Considered...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
Kill the Messenger follows the real life story of Journalist Gary Webb (Jeremy Renner), as...