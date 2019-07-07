Jeremy Renner doesn't think he's suited to playing a superhero like Thor.

The 48-year-old actor - who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - has insisted he could only ever play a relatable superhero, like Hawkeye, rather than the so-called God of Thunder.

Speaking on the Life Is Short podcast, Jeremy recalled: ''When they showed me my character ... it's like, 'Oh, that's great, it's just a guy with no superpower - he's just got a high skill set.' I can actually attach to that.''

By contrast, Jeremy felt he couldn't relate to the character of Thor, meaning he would have declined the role if it was offered to him by Marvel.

He said: ''I'd have passed on Thor all day long - not that I'd ever be cast in that - but like, that kind of thing I'd be like, 'I don't know how to do that, I'm sorry.'''

Last year, meanwhile, it was revealed Jeremy missed out on a cameo role in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' because of his commitment to Marvel.

The actor was originally lined up to appear in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and although he didn't make the final cut, his relationship with the studio meant he was unable to commit to the 'Mission: Impossible' movie, according to director Christopher McQuarrie.

He said: ''Jeremy had his commitment to 'Avengers', which ironically they ended up not exercising, and we didn't know what the [sixth 'Mission'] movie was, so we couldn't provide a schedule. We needed absolute freedom.

''The unfortunate thing for Jeremy is that he got caught in this perfect storm of, one can't use you and one doesn't know how to, given the massive complications they had with 'Avengers'.''