Jeremy Renner wants ''eight'' children, but doesn't see it in his ''future'' yet because he's still single.
The 46-year-old actor already has four-year-old daughter Ava with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, but the star has admitted he'd like to expand his brood by another seven babies, although he doesn't think that's part of his ''future'' right now.
He said: ''I'd like to have eight [kids] running around. A gaggle, a little clan. But at this point, that's not in my future.''
The 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' actor admits having children is difficult for him at the moment as he's currently single, and doesn't want to continue adding to his brood without a special someone on the journey with him.
He added: ''It takes two. Doing it alone is not fun. You want to share the experience. You kind of want a partner. I've done so many amazing, cool-ass things in my life --but I think as we get older, there's more value in doing something with somebody.''
And Jeremy likened the birth of his daughter to the movie 'The Matrix'.
He said: ''It was like seeing 'The Matrix'. In a second, everything just opened up and made perfect sense.''
'The Bourne Legacy' star also admits his divorce from Sonni was ''awful'' and his number one concern was ''continuity'' as a parent.
Speaking to Men's Journal magazine's September issue, he said: ''[The divorce] was awful. Airing dirty laundry, the mudslinging. I don't give a f**k about my feelings. But do what's best for the baby. That's my number one thing as a parent. Continuity and consistency.''
Meanwhile, 'Arrival' actor recently said becoming a father to Ava gave him ''the gift of focus'' and claimed it was the ''best role he has had to date''.
He said: ''On the surface, she's given me the greatest gift in life: the gift of focus and undeniable clarity of what I really want. It's what real, true, unconditional love is. Say there's an Oscar on my shelf. Well, that Oscar is not going to be there at my deathbed. My daughter will be. She's blessed me with thoughts and wisdom about life. It's a really wonderful gift.
''And now I have the opportunity where I have the luxury of spending a lot of time with Ava, and I want to. Being a father is the best role to date. There's nothing that's going to trump it. And that's a wonderful feeling, to be so secure about what I want to do and what I want to be.''
