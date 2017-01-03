Jeremy Renner is considering launching a career as a songwriter so he can spend more time with his family.

The 45-year-old actor is desperate to see more of his three-year-old daughter, Ava - whom he has with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco - and has already been making some pop tunes in his home-built studio after getting inspired by the late Amy Winehouse, British songstress Adele and 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker Bruno Mars.

Asked what his New Year's resolutions are, he said: ''To spend more time with my child.

Talking about his music aspirations, he added: ''I've been doing music for years but I haven't released anything yet. That was my ambition before I became an actor.

''I've started recording more seriously recently and I might put it online.

''I've been inspired by people like Adele, Amy Winehouse, Sia and Kings of Leon, Bruno Mars - I like his pop sensibilities.''

And Jeremy admitted that, as he is considering scaling back his filming commitments to be at home more, focusing on music is the ideal solution to ''scratch that creative itch'' while being with his little girl.

He told Metro newspaper: ''I was thinking how do I scratch that creative itch as an artist but also stay with my child? I have a studio at home so I can write and record.

''I posted a picture on Instagram of my big piano and a baby piano next to it - and that's my approach to it.

''I can write songs, maybe I don't even have to perform them, maybe I can give them to someone else, but it lets me spend time with my child.''

The 'Bourne Legacy' star knows any changes he is planning have to take place soon as he doesn't want to uproot Ava too much once she starts school.

He said: ''I love working but I'm trying to be more selective about where I shoot.

''Once [Ava] starts school, I don't want to start dragging her around the planet.

''The last 20 films I didn't shoot in America. I love London but it's too far for my little lady to travel.''