Jeremy Renner's ''best role'' is being a father.

The 46-year-old actor - who has four-year-old daughter Ava with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco - may have had a number of starring roles in Hollywood movies but he says his favourite of all is being a dad.

Asked if he has any roles in the pipeline by Collider.com, he said: ''I'm just playing my best role to date as a father.''

Meanwhile, Jeremy previously revealed he would love to have eight children.

He said: ''I'd like to have eight [kids] running around. A gaggle, a little clan. But at this point, that's not in my future ...

''It takes two. Doing it alone is not fun. You want to share the experience. You kind of want a partner. I've done so many amazing, cool-ass things in my life - but I think as we get older, there's more value in doing something with somebody.''

And the 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' star is keen for his daughter to ''experience adversity'' so she will be prepared for anything that life may throw at her.

He explained: ''I think my job as a father is make it impossible for her to find the version of a man that I will show her. That's my job every day. To be consistent, like the stone in the garden. Sometimes it sucks to be the stone but you need to be there. I want to impart self-assuredness, confidence.

''How to find beauty in herself and how to problem solve and overcome things ... I want to put her in front of things and have the experience where she has to make decisions. I want her to experience adversity because I think struggle is so important.''