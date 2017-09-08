Jeremy Renner has lost a family member to cot death.

The 46-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - has opened up about the tragic loss of a baby that he and his family experienced and admits seeing such a young child pass away is one of the most terrible things he has lived through.

Speaking to The I Paper, Renner - who did not specify what relation the baby was to him - said: ''I've lost to cot death, and lots of things like that in my family. When you see a six-month-old pass ... that's not easy, man. I feel like anybody that goes through loss, you either run from it or you steer towards it. There is no right or wrong way.

''I've had two people in my life who have lost a husband, a father and a child in the same year. Two people I know.

''As strong and unflappable as they both are, the child loss was the one that sent them spinning. I can't say I understand that experience totally, but loss is loss.''

Renner shares custody of his four-year-old daughter, Eva Berlin, with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco and he said he doesn't care if she ever sees any of his films and insists ''being a father'' is the ''number one'' priority in his life.

He said: ''Being a father is number one. That's what keeps me focused, not worrying about whether movies may or may not come my way. Eva doesn't need to see anything I do. She's been on a lot of movie sets, but she doesn't need to see the output. I don't care if she ever does.''

Renner also admitted he sometimes gets jealous of people who decided to have the simple life rather than being a Hollywood star.

Jeremy said: ''Sometimes I'm jealous of those who stayed. I still envied those who could do what I want to do now - be a stay-at-home dad.''