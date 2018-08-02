Jeremy Renner missed out on a cameo role in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' because of his commitment to Marvel.

The 47-year-old actor was originally lined up to appear in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and although he didn't make the final cut, his relationship with the studio meant he was unable to commit to the new 'Mission: Impossible' movie, according to director Christopher McQuarrie.

He told the Empire podcast: ''Jeremy had his commitment to 'Avengers', which ironically they ended up not exercising, and we didn't know what the [sixth 'Mission'] movie was, so we couldn't provide a schedule. We needed absolute freedom.

''The unfortunate thing for Jeremy is that he got caught in this perfect storm of, one can't use you and one doesn't know how to, given the massive complications they had with 'Avengers'.''

Meanwhile, the director recently revealed that Henry Cavill was asked to sport a moustache in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' on a ''whim''.

The 35-year-old actor's facial hair attracted lots of attention in the run-up to the movie's release and the director has revealed the story behind the eye-catching moustache via his Twitter account.

A fan asked: ''@chrismcquarrie You've probably been asked this a hundred times already but was there any specific reason for Cavill's moustache? (sic)''

Christopher replied: ''Nope. Henry had a full beard on his previous film (Nomis) and presented that look to me the day before we started shooting. We went with it on a whim. (sic)''