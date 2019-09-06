Jeremy Renner has launched his own celebrity store on Amazon, selling items including binoculars, an air purifier and a lantern.
The 48-year-old actor is following in the footsteps of the likes of Jessica Alba, Adriana Lima and Meek Mill in curating a personalised list of his favourite items in the online store, with his choices including a $45 air purifier, a 'super siege' lantern at $100 and a set of rechargeable earbuds, which retail at between $159-$230.
The storefront shows the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor posing with a set of binoculars alongside a quote which reads: ''Living in mountains at elevation, with no traffic, clean air, clean water, and being surrounded by the oldest living things on the planet is nothing short of majestic.''
The new venture comes shortly after Jeremy revealed he was planning to shut down his personal app because he was being ''impersonated'' by other people.
He announced in a message on the app: ''The app has jumped the shark. Literally. Due to clever individuals that were able to manipulate ways to impersonate me and others within the app I have asked ESCAPEX, the company [that] runs this app to shut it down immediately and refund anyone who has purchased any stars over the last 90 days.
''What was supposed to be a place for fans to connect with each other has turned into a place that is everything I detest and can't or won't condone.''
The 'Hurt Locker' actor apologised to genuine users and promised to connect with them on other platforms instead.
He continued: ''My sincere apologies for this to have not turned out the way it was intended. To all the super-fans who have supported me with your words or encouragement, amazing art, stories and time shared on the app, a genuine THANK YOU and I hope to see you on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.''
