Jeremy Renner has fractured his right elbow and left wrist during a stunt on set for comedy movie 'Tag'.

The 46-year-old actor was pictured at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival on Thursday (06.07.17) with both his arms in medical support braces, and has now shrugged off his injuries as ''part of the job''.

He said: ''That's how it goes. It's part of the job.''

But the Hollywood star isn't letting his ailments hold him back, as he insists he will ''heal fast'' and won't be stopped from doing the things he ''needs to be doing''.

He added: ''I'm sort of a problem solver, you know. There will be an effect to it, but it won't stop me from doing things that I need to be doing. I'll heal fast. I'm doing everything I can to heal faster.''

Jeremy - who is known for starring in action packed movies such as the 'Bourne' series and Marvel's 'Avengers' franchise - says his injuries won't ''affect [his] job'' in the upcoming comedy movie, as it doesn't require ''a ton of stunts'' like some of his other starring roles.

Speaking to Variety magazine, he said: ''I'm doing a job that isn't really requiring a ton of stunts. It's not an action movie; it's a comedy. It just happens to have a few stunts in it. So I don't have to beat a whole lot of people up or do anything crazy. So it won't really affect my job ... It affects how I get dressed in the morning. I can't tie my shoes, but outside of that and everything else, I can kind of get by.''

Meanwhile Jeremy - who has four-year-old daughter Ava with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco - previously admitted fatherhood has given him ''the gift of focus''.

He said: ''On the surface, she's given me the greatest gift in life: the gift of focus and undeniable clarity of what I really want. It's what real, true, unconditional love is.''