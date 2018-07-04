Jeremy Renner is being eyed for a major role in a 'Spawn' reboot, where he would star alongside Jamie Foxx.
The 47-year-old actor already has a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as sharp-shooting archer Hawkeye, but it seems he could be looking to move to a different comic book franchise, as he's said to be in talks about nabbing a key role in the upcoming 'Spawn' movie.
If Jeremy does take on the role being offered to him, he will star as Twitch Williams, a NYPD homicide detective who teams up with titular character Spawn and his alter-ego Al Simmons.
According to ThatHashtagShow, a source close to the production ''tipped [them] off to Renner's potential role as Twitch, a character described as 'an honest detective' who will team up with Spawn as he seeks vengeance for the murder of his young daughter.''
Jeremy's possible involvement in the movie comes after it was revealed last month that Jamie Foxx was set to star as the titular anti-hero.
And recently, comic book creator Todd McFarlane said that whilst he had a list of people he wanted for the movie, he was unsure whether or not the high profile names would agree to be involved.
He said: ''Do I have my wish list? Of course I do. Do I think it's likely that I'll be able to get one of them? You know, I'm a realist. But, I didn't think I was going to get Jamie. But, I said, let's ask. What's the worst that could happen if they say no? Before I go anywhere, I'm going to go to my list. If they say no, then we keep moving.
''I can get, especially now with Jamie as cast, I can get another really good actor for the Twitch role. I think it also brings up all the rest of the cast,'' McFarlane continued. ''People will go, 'Oh, my gosh,' especially if you get some of the people that are on my list for Twitch.''
'Spawn' was first made into a movie in 1997, which detailed the origin story of the antihero, who started out life when deceased solider Al Simmons was resurrected as the demonic leader of Hell's army.
