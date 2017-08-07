Jeremy Renner admits he feels isolated working on big budget movies like the 'Avengers'.
Jeremy Renner feels isolated working on an Avengers movie.
The 46-year-old actor plays Hawkeye, or Clint Barton, in the Marvel Studios film series but admits when he is on set, it is very focused on his own scenes and the directors are responsible for pulling it all together at the end.
Asked how the experience on the big budget movie compares to that of a smaller indie film, he said: ''You don't even get to see a whole script or anything [with Avengers]. It's kind of you just do what you do and you do it with whoever you're doing it with, and that's it. And you trust the directors and writers that are good what they're doing. So, yeah.
''You just kind of go enjoy doing what you do with your deal, but it's not like you're ... It's a different movie. A different audience. They're equally fun to do and equally rewarding. It's just I get a little bit more satisfaction from the filming process on movies that require more complexity I suppose.''
However, the Hollywood actor likes being able to reprise the same role in the Avengers series so he can develop the character.
Asked if he gets to build on the character, he told Collider.com: ''Yeah. I think so. I mean, I think they've got a lot going on in the Marvel world and I'm just happy to be a part of it. I do want to explore more with the character. I'm down.
''I'm always wanting to understand Barton much more cause I think he's just a kick ass character and I hope we get to explore a lot more. It looks like we're going to be pretty busy for the rest of the year, so I can't wait to see what they come up with.''
French film-maker Luc Besson has revealed he found music icon Prince ''impossible'' to work with.
Lorre told The Hollywood Reporter at a preview of 'Young Sheldon' that "one could easily presume" season 12 would be the end of 'TBBT'.
Will he be joining Donald Glover and Seth Rogen on this CGI adventure?
Who knew that Rob Lowe would be a ghost hunter or a believer in Bigfoot?
This is the story of Ray Kroc, the man who created the concept of McDonald's....
This sci-fi drama has an enjoyably brain-bending plot that leaves the audience almost stunned with...
Louise Banks is a communications expert, she's spent years studying linguists and is considered the...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie brings a dark and gritty tone to this larger-than-life franchise. Along with...
The IMF (Impossible Mission Force) have been active for years, but it's time has run...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
Despite their countless missions, most of which deemed impossible, the IMF is closing down. Considered...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
Kill the Messenger follows the real life story of Journalist Gary Webb (Jeremy Renner), as...