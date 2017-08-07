Jeremy Renner feels isolated working on an Avengers movie.

The 46-year-old actor plays Hawkeye, or Clint Barton, in the Marvel Studios film series but admits when he is on set, it is very focused on his own scenes and the directors are responsible for pulling it all together at the end.

Asked how the experience on the big budget movie compares to that of a smaller indie film, he said: ''You don't even get to see a whole script or anything [with Avengers]. It's kind of you just do what you do and you do it with whoever you're doing it with, and that's it. And you trust the directors and writers that are good what they're doing. So, yeah.

''You just kind of go enjoy doing what you do with your deal, but it's not like you're ... It's a different movie. A different audience. They're equally fun to do and equally rewarding. It's just I get a little bit more satisfaction from the filming process on movies that require more complexity I suppose.''

However, the Hollywood actor likes being able to reprise the same role in the Avengers series so he can develop the character.

Asked if he gets to build on the character, he told Collider.com: ''Yeah. I think so. I mean, I think they've got a lot going on in the Marvel world and I'm just happy to be a part of it. I do want to explore more with the character. I'm down.

''I'm always wanting to understand Barton much more cause I think he's just a kick ass character and I hope we get to explore a lot more. It looks like we're going to be pretty busy for the rest of the year, so I can't wait to see what they come up with.''