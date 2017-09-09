Jeremy Renner cried after watching 'Arrival' for the first time.

The 45-year-old actor starred alongside Amy Adams in Denis Villeneuve's 2016 sci-fi movie, and Renner admitted he ''ran out of the theatre'' and ''sobbed'' inside his car after seeing the finished story.

Speaking to The I Paper, he said: ''I ran out of theatre, jumped in my car, sobbed and drove home.''

'Arrival' deals with the loss of the child of Louise Banks (Adams) as she leads a team of investigators when spaceships arrive at 12 locations around the world.

Although best known for his performances as William Brandt in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise and as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Renner insists he is in touch with his emotional side.

He has admitted that he broke down while shooting scenes for his latest movie 'Wind River' - in which he plays Fish and Wildlife Service agent Cory Lambert alongside Elizabeth Olsen as an FBI agent with the pair trying to solve a murder on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming.

Talking about his on-set tears, Renner explained: ''It became a barrel of water that slow-leaks, seeping out, and I had to run with that, because I couldn't hold in the emotion.

''I come from that kind of school where guys don't cry. It's not acceptable. I realise that's a silly way to live, but it was an interesting inner struggle for the character, and I realised that what I initially intended to do was not going to be the truth. So I let it be what it was; I didn't fight it.''

Renner will reprise his role as Hawkeye in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers 4' and although the plot for the fourth movie has been kept quiet, he has teased that they will be separate adventures.

He said: ''They are two very, very different movies.''