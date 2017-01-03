The actor, who has been making music for years, has been recording more seriously of late. And since becoming a father he's been pondering ways to make his passion for songwriting more of a career, as it would enable him to travel less and be there more for his daughter Ava Berlin, three.

Jeremy admitted in an interview with British newspaper Metro that he has been delving deeper into music after he began to question how he could "scratch that creative itch as an artist but also stay home with my child".

"I have a studio at home so I can write and record. I posted a picture on Instagram of my big piano and a baby piano next to it - and that's my approach to it," the 45-year-old Arrival star explained. "I can write songs, maybe I don't even have to perform them, maybe I can give them to someone else, but it lets me spend time with my child."

While The Avengers star, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role in The Hurt Locker, is keen to pursue his musical ambitions, he's a bit more hesitant about putting himself out there in such a vastly different capacity.

"Music is tricky because it's a personal thing. I'll be up there exposed," he mused. "That's a difficult thing for me to reveal to people... When I'm in a movie, I'm playing a character. With music it's just me playing a piano. That's why I'm being particular about it."