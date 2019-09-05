Jeremy Renner is closing down his app.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' actor has made the decision to shut the platform - which launched two years ago - as soon as possible after he was targeted by hackers who found ways to ''impersonate'' him and other users, making it something he ''detests''.

He announced in a message on the app: ''The app has jumped the shark. Literally. Due to clever individuals that were able to manipulate ways to impersonate me and others within the app I have asked ESCAPEX, the company [that] runs this app to shut it down immediately and refund anyone who has purchased any stars over the last 90 days.

''What was supposed to be a place for fans to connect with each other has turned into a place that is everything I detest and can't or won't condone.''

The 48-year-old actor apologised to genuine users and promised to connect with them on other platforms instead.

He continued: ''My sincere apologies for this to have not turned out the way it was intended. To all the super-fans who have supported me with your words or encouragement, amazing art, stories and time shared on the app, a genuine THANK YOU and I hope to see you on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.''

Jeremy previously confessed his ''best role'' is being a father to six-year-old daughter Ava, who he has with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco.

Asked if he has any roles in the pipeline, he said: ''I'm just playing my best role to date as a father.''

And Jeremy would love to have eight children.

He shared: ''I'd like to have eight [kids] running around. A gaggle, a little clan. But at this point, that's not in my future ...

''It takes two. Doing it alone is not fun. You want to share the experience. You kind of want a partner. I've done so many amazing, cool-ass things in my life - but I think as we get older, there's more value in doing something with somebody.''