Jeremy Renner's daughter has play dates with Chris Pratt's son.

The 46-year-old actor has four-year-old daughter Ava with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, and has said his house is conveniently situated near that of his 'Avengers: Infinity War' co-star Chris, who often brings over his four-year-old son Jack - whom he has with his wife Anna Faris - for play dates.

Jeremy said: ''[Chris lives] right there next to me. Our kids play. They go to the same school ... They have a good time together.''

And 38-year-old Chris isn't the only neighbour from the Marvel movie franchise that Jeremy has either, as he also lives within walking distance of 'Captain America' star Chris Evans and 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' actress Elizabeth Olsen.

The star told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''She's [Elizabeth's] like my neighbour. She lives around the corner from me, so I see her all the time. [Evans lives] right up the road.''

Meanwhile, 'The Bourne Legacy' actor recently said becoming a father to Ava gave him ''the gift of focus'' and claimed it was the ''best role he has had to date''.

He said: ''On the surface, she's given me the greatest gift in life: the gift of focus and undeniable clarity of what I really want. It's what real, true, unconditional love is. Say there's an Oscar on my shelf. Well, that Oscar is not going to be there at my deathbed. My daughter will be. She's blessed me with thoughts and wisdom about life. It's a really wonderful gift.

''And now I have the opportunity where I have the luxury of spending a lot of time with Ava, and I want to. Being a father is the best role to date. There's nothing that's going to trump it. And that's a wonderful feeling, to be so secure about what I want to do and what I want to be.''