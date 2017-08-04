Jeremy Irvine and Alexa Davies have joined the cast of 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!'.
Jeremy Irvine has signed up for 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!'.
The 27-year-old actor and Alexa Davies will join newcomer Lily James on the cast of the sequel - a follow up to the 2008 adaptation of the stage musical based on ABBA songs - and several of the returning stars, including Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Colin Firth.
According to Deadline, Irvine will play the past version of Pierce Brosnan's character, Sam Carmichael, and Davies will step into the shoes of a young Rosie Mulligan, who was portrayed by Julie Walters in the first film.
It is not yet known if Walters will reprise her role in the upcoming motion picture, which will see James play a younger version of Streep's alter-ego Donna Sheridan.
The movie is to go back and forth in time to see how previous relationships have changed, but exact story details are not yet known.
'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' scribe Ol Parker will be penning and directing the new film, which is set to be released on July 20, 2018.
The first 'Mamma Mia' movie focused on a bride-to-be Sophie (Seyfried) trying to find her real dad so he can walk her down the aisle on her big day.
But she received a shock after discovering there were three potential men, Sam (Brosnan), Harry Bright (Firth) and Bill Anderson (Stellan Skarsgard), who could be her biological dad.
Brosnan has made no secret of the fact he is reprising his role in the sequel, confirming the news on his Instagram account.
He wrote: ''Do wanna dance, or do you wanna dance? Mama Mia here we go again ... (sic).''
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
Danny Winters is a young man in 1969, who becomes disenfranchised from the marginalisation and...
With a spectacular setting and two solid actors on-screen, this thriller builds enough solid suspense...
The end of GCSE exams is approaching and, while many students around the country will...
The cast and crew of forthcoming thriller 'Beyond The Reach' including producer Robert Mitas, director...
Deserts are inhospitable places at the best of times. For one young man, things are...
It may not be very clever, and the plot may be full of holes, but...
The 1970s see a North Carolina town come under the mysterious and dark shadow of...
Following the horrifying tale of the young lawyer, Arthur Kipps, and his struggle to sell...
A terrific true story is oddly underplayed in this sober, sedate drama about reconciliation and...
Eric Lomax was a British Officer in World War II who found himself a prisoner...
Even though Charles Dickens' oft-told story is livened up with a terrific cast and sharp...
Pip is a young orphan who has a chance meeting with a frightening stranger while...
Preteen girls will find this soppy romance unbearably romantic, but everyone else will struggle to...
Tessa is like every other sixteen year old; she'd love a boyfriend and she'd like...