Jeremy Irvine has signed up for 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!'.

The 27-year-old actor and Alexa Davies will join newcomer Lily James on the cast of the sequel - a follow up to the 2008 adaptation of the stage musical based on ABBA songs - and several of the returning stars, including Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Colin Firth.

According to Deadline, Irvine will play the past version of Pierce Brosnan's character, Sam Carmichael, and Davies will step into the shoes of a young Rosie Mulligan, who was portrayed by Julie Walters in the first film.

It is not yet known if Walters will reprise her role in the upcoming motion picture, which will see James play a younger version of Streep's alter-ego Donna Sheridan.

The movie is to go back and forth in time to see how previous relationships have changed, but exact story details are not yet known.

'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' scribe Ol Parker will be penning and directing the new film, which is set to be released on July 20, 2018.

The first 'Mamma Mia' movie focused on a bride-to-be Sophie (Seyfried) trying to find her real dad so he can walk her down the aisle on her big day.

But she received a shock after discovering there were three potential men, Sam (Brosnan), Harry Bright (Firth) and Bill Anderson (Stellan Skarsgard), who could be her biological dad.

Brosnan has made no secret of the fact he is reprising his role in the sequel, confirming the news on his Instagram account.

He wrote: ''Do wanna dance, or do you wanna dance? Mama Mia here we go again ... (sic).''