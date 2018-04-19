Jeremy Irvine felt anxious about playing a young Pierce Brosnan in 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'.

The 27-year-old actor - who made his film debut in 2011's 'War Horse' - plays the younger version of Pierce's character Sam Carmichael, and Jeremy had admitted to feeling the pressure in the Abba movie sequel.

He shared: ''There's a lot of pressure because Pierce is a good-looking guy and I have to try do him justice.

''He saw my scenes and was very cool about them and was very paternal and quite modest. He's really kind towards us and we've had some great nights out.''

Despite starring in the movie, Jeremy has decided to take a break from listening to ABBA's biggest hits.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''I've taken a break from listening to ABBA as I think I've overdosed on their music now.''

Meanwhile, Amanda Seyfried recently revealed she had a ''better time'' filming 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' than the original movie.

The 32-year-old actress has reprised her role as Sophie in the follow up to the 2008 musical comedy, alongside Meryl Streep, and Amanda admitted she much preferred working on the upcoming installment than the first movie, because she loved reuniting with her co-stars.

She said: ''I actually had a better time than I did shooting the first movie. Everybody's back together and it's been 10 years.

''There's so much love and so much family that it's infused 100 times in this movie. It was so unexpected for me.''