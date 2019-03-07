Jeremy Allen White is learning parenting tips from his girlfriend.

The 'Shameless' star - who has played Phillip 'Lip' Gallagher in the critically-acclaimed US sitcom since 2011 - and his partner Addison Timlin welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ezer Billie White, into the world four months ago, and says he's been learning how to parent from Addison because she's adjusted ''a lot faster'' to their new life.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, he said: ''I'm learning from Addison because I think for moms, for women who have children, they click into it a lot faster than we do. So while I think I'm doing a really good job, I still look to her, because she, as soon as we started this thing, she's been incredible.''

Jeremy, 28, announced the birth of his tot on Instagram in late October, when he posted a picture of their new addition to the family laying on his and his partner in a hospital bed on Instagram.

He wrote alongside the snap: ''Ezer Billie White 10.20.2018 Welcome to the world baby girl, it just got so much brighter. (sic)''

The couple announced they were expecting their first child in a sweet post on the photo-sharing app in June.

At the time, Addison, 27, wrote: ''We made a baby and my heart is bursting at the seams.

''Today is my birthday but my wish already came true. This is 27 and the best is yet to come.''

The pair have documented their journey to parenthood on Instagram and, before Billie's birth, Addison revealed that Dakota Johnson will be their little girl's godmother.

Sharing a picture of her with the actress at a bowling alley to celebrate the 'Fifty Shades Freed' star's birthday, in which the latter placed a bowling ball in front of her stomach to match her pal's baby bump, Addison wrote: ''Happy birthday to my baby's godmother (sic).''