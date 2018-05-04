Jenny Slate is set to star in 'The Sunlit Night'.

The 36-year-old actress has been named as one of the stars attached to the coming-of-age movie directed by David Wnendt, which will see her act in the leading female role opposite Alex Sharp.

Jenny will play the part of Frances, an American painter who forms an unlikely bond with Yasha (Alex), whilst the pair are in the Arctic Circle.

The dark romance movie - which is adapted from Rebecca Dinerstein's debut novel of the same name - sees Frances try to jump-start her career, whilst Yasha is aiming to bury his father in the land of the Vikings, and together, they discover the future and family they didn't know they had.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jenny and Alex will be joined by an ensemble cast including Gillian Anderson, Zach Galifianakis and Jessica Hecht.

On top of starring in the production, Jenny will also produce, with Mister Smith Entertainment handling international sales at Cannes Film Festival.

Mister Smith CEO David Garrett said in a statement: ''It is so refreshing to have a familiar story which is told in such an unfamiliar and original setting. Exciting to have the exuberance of Jenny Slate and Zach Galifianakis bouncing around the mountains and fjords of Norway.''

'The Sunlit Night' is a collaboration between Detailfilm in Germany and Ape & Bjorn in Norway, where filming is set to begin this summer.

On the producing team, Jenny will be joined by Fabian Gasmia, Ruben Thorkildsen, Michael B. Clark and Alex Turtletaub.

For Jenny, the movie comes as she recently landed a role as Doctor Dora Skirth in Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, 'Venom'.

The movie will hit screens in October, and stars Tom Hardy as the titular alien symbiote, and his alter ego Eddie Brock.