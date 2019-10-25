Jenny Slate likes wearing outfits that are ''separated from qualifications that are put on gender''.

The 37-year-old actress and comedian has said that whilst she is a ''fan of miniskirts'' and other clothes that are ''more traditionally'' feminine, she also likes to shun the idea of gendered clothing.

She said: ''I am a fan of miniskirts, silk patterned dresses and things that might be seen as more traditionally femme. But I really like wearing outfits where I feel I am separated from qualifications that are put on gender.''

Jenny also admits she went through a stage in her life where she would only wear one colour, but stopped doing so when she realised she wanted to be herself, and not ''try to control it''.

The 'Venom' star added: ''There was quite a while when I dressed monochromatically; my personality is very colourful and I felt there were many different tones happening at once. I tend to be a pretty frenetic thinker - I scale emotional heights and dip to emotional lows many times a day just as part of being a live human person - so it felt very good to dress in one colour. It meant that at least one thing about me was very simple and straightforward and complete.

''I stopped dressing monochromatically almost a year ago when I realised that I wanted to be what I am, and not always try to control it. Occasionally, however, I still feel the need to dress in just one colour, and now I know that move is available to me.''

And the star says she often finds herself dressing as though she were a character from classic children's story 'The Wind in the Willows'.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, she said: ''Right now I find myself trying to dress like characters in 'The Wind in the Willows' - I really like those natural tones. There have been times when my fashion inspiration was Carmen Miranda or Fiona Apple, but at the moment I am drawn towards more earthy colours. I'm also really into brushing my hair out like Diane von Furstenberg - that is so luscious.''