Jenny Slate likes wearing outfits that are ''separated from qualifications that are put on gender'', although she admits she is a ''fan of miniskirts''.
Jenny Slate likes wearing outfits that are ''separated from qualifications that are put on gender''.
The 37-year-old actress and comedian has said that whilst she is a ''fan of miniskirts'' and other clothes that are ''more traditionally'' feminine, she also likes to shun the idea of gendered clothing.
She said: ''I am a fan of miniskirts, silk patterned dresses and things that might be seen as more traditionally femme. But I really like wearing outfits where I feel I am separated from qualifications that are put on gender.''
Jenny also admits she went through a stage in her life where she would only wear one colour, but stopped doing so when she realised she wanted to be herself, and not ''try to control it''.
The 'Venom' star added: ''There was quite a while when I dressed monochromatically; my personality is very colourful and I felt there were many different tones happening at once. I tend to be a pretty frenetic thinker - I scale emotional heights and dip to emotional lows many times a day just as part of being a live human person - so it felt very good to dress in one colour. It meant that at least one thing about me was very simple and straightforward and complete.
''I stopped dressing monochromatically almost a year ago when I realised that I wanted to be what I am, and not always try to control it. Occasionally, however, I still feel the need to dress in just one colour, and now I know that move is available to me.''
And the star says she often finds herself dressing as though she were a character from classic children's story 'The Wind in the Willows'.
Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, she said: ''Right now I find myself trying to dress like characters in 'The Wind in the Willows' - I really like those natural tones. There have been times when my fashion inspiration was Carmen Miranda or Fiona Apple, but at the moment I am drawn towards more earthy colours. I'm also really into brushing my hair out like Diane von Furstenberg - that is so luscious.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
This is one of those films that dances right up to the edge of soapy...
Gru, the Minions and his wonderful girls will return to the cinema this June when...
It's been some time since Gru embarked on a villainous plot to take over the...
Bill has always stood by his brother Robbie, after all begin blind has often left...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
An inventive take on the rom-com genre, this genuinely hilarious film is even more engaging...
Donna Stern is a comedienne from Brooklyn who has a very unfunny meltdown on stage...
Dr Seuss' eco-fable is transformed into a raucous adventure comedy in this colourful animated feature....
It's impossible to be critical of a movie like this, since it's not trying to...