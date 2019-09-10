Jenny Slate is engaged.

The 'Venom' star is set to tie the knot with artist-and-writer Ben Shattuck after he proposed at a stunning abandoned castle in the South of France over the weekend.

Alongside a series of pictures showing off her engagement ring and their romantic trip, the actress wrote on Instagram: ''He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES.

''I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going. (sic)''

Ben also shared his own post and revealed more about where the proposal took place.

Alongside a snap of Jenny in front of a turquoise-coloured door, he added to his own account on the social media app: ''In an abandoned castle in southern France, I asked this woman to marry me.

''Here she is in front of a door the color of her soul. In LA / MA / Holland / Belgium / France thank you @jennyslate and UP UP UP to more adventures (sic)''

The couple first stepped out together at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Jenny, 37, previously dated 'Captain America' star Chris Evans on-off between 2016 and 2018, but their relationship came to an end in March last year.

Following their breakup, Jenny admitted she didn't think she was the 38-year-old actor's ''type'' and that they were an ''odd match''.

She said: ''To be quite honest, I didn't think I was his type.

''We're an odd match.''

The 'Zootopia' star - who met Chris on the set of the film 'Gifted' - also admitted that the 'Avengers: Endgame' star is ''really vulnerable'' and has a heart of gold.

She added: ''Chris is truly one of the kindest people I've ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart.

''He's really vulnerable, and he's really straightforward.

''He's like primary colours.

''He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he's really sure of them.

''It's just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-coloured, if you could paint it.''