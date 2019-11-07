Jenny Slate almost ruined her fiance's proposal whens he shoved an entire salami sausage into her mouth as he asked her to marry him.
Jenny Slate ''nervously stuff'' an entire salami sausage into her mouth when her fiance Ben Shattuck proposed.
The 'Venom' star is set to tie the knot with the artist-and-writer after he got down on one knee during a romantic picnic at a stunning abandoned castle in the South of France in September.
And she has revealed some more details of the proposal and how she almost ruined the moment.
Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she recalled: ''I had chosen many of the groceries for the picnic, which means that it was just, like, all salami. I love a sausage!
''The sun is setting.
''He's holding my hand. He's saying, you know, these beautiful things to me.
''And all of a sudden, he's like, 'Jenny, you mean so much to me. I love you so much.' I'm like, 'He's about to propose to me! I can feel it coming!'''
Despite expecting him to pop the question, the 37-year-old actress was still startled and finished up with the sausage ''dangling'' out of her mouth before she could say ''yes''.
He added: ''I had a moment to calm myself. Like, (I) could have been the Audrey Hepburn of the situation, very demure.
''And he's like, 'Will you be my wife?' And of course, at that moment, when I could've been like, 'Yes,' or whatever, I have somehow nervously stuffed all of the sausage into my mouth and I'm like, 'Bleh!'
''Just sausage dangling (from her mouth). You know how they're connected by a string? One's hanging out. Yeah, I'm like, 'I will be your wife! Now you said it, you have to do it!'
''Beautiful memory!''
Announcing their engagement on Instagram, Jenny wrote: ''He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES.
''I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going. (sic)''
The couple first stepped out together at the Sundance Film Festival in January.
Jenny previously dated 'Captain America' star Chris Evans on-off between 2016 and 2018, but their relationship came to an end in March last year.
Following their breakup, Jenny admitted she didn't think she was the 38-year-old actor's ''type'' and that they were an ''odd match''.
She said: ''To be quite honest, I didn't think I was his type.
''We're an odd match.''
The 'Zootopia' star met Chris on the set of the film 'Gifted'.
