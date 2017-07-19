Jenny McCarthy has written a love letter to her husband Donnie Wahlberg praising his charitable nature.

The 44-year-old model - who has been married to the New Kids On The Block star since 2014 - poured her heart out in an emotional note, in which she commended the 47-year-old's hard work and generosity during the group's recent 'Total Package Tour'.

Attached to a picture of the pair, she wrote on Instagram: ''A love letter to my husband, Donnie Wahlberg,

For the past three months I have watched you pour out your heart and soul. I have seen you give hundreds, if not thousands, of hugs. I've seen you make every person you came into contact with feel like they were somebody special, because you do believe they are special. You have entertained all of us. You have tipped hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars to hardworking people in Waffle Houses across the country. I've seen you get on a plane to work at Blue Bloods all day, only to get on an airplane that very same day to go perform your heart out at your concerts. Back on a plane then again...and repeat.

I've seen you do all this all while making sure your fans felt appreciated. That our sons felt loved. And that your adoring wife felt cherished. (sic)''

Jenny also recalled Donnie paying for funerals of some of his fans and giving some supporters the clothes he was wearing to help them out.

In the remainder of the letter, she wrote: ''Moments I will never forget; Holding a disabled woman in your arms so she can dance with you. Paying for funerals for fans who left us too soon. Giving the shoes off your feet, the coat off your back, and the hat off your head to those whose lives changed because you did. I've seen you give people jobs, lead with mindfulness, stay present while those around you slept, (myself included). And I watched you do this with a smile on your face, and with unconditional love in your heart, with no sleep in your tired bones. Never in my life have I met anyone who has gone out of their way physically, emotionally, spiritually and lovingly for the sake of others.

I don't know anyone like you. And I never will. I just know how lucky I am to have you.

I love you,

Mrs. W (sic)''

Jenny's comments about Donnie's generosity comes just a week after he left a $2,000 tip for an $82 bill at Waffle House in Charlotte, North Carolina.

What's more, he gave a fan in the restaurant tickets and backstage passes to his concert.