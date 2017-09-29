Jenny McCarthy broke down in tears as she remembered Hugh Hefner.

The former Playboy Playmate got emotional as she paid tribute to the late magazine founder, who died from ''natural causes'' aged 91 on Wednesday (27.09.17) at the Playboy Mansion, and praised him for having a ''contagious zest for life''.

Speaking on her SiriusXM radio show, 'The Jenny McCarthy Show', she said: ''I will always miss you Hef, and you will never be forgotten.

''[Hugh was] the most good-hearted, caring, generous, supportive friend and mentor.

''He would always say, 'Thanks for sharing the dream, Jen.' ''

But the 44-year-old star - who started her career as a nude model in Playboy magazine in 1993 - is devastated she didn't get one last chance to say goodbye to the businessman.

She said: ''When I thought about him passing last night ... I just thought, I wanted one more chance to just say thanks.

''Thanks, and thank you for sharing your dream with me - and for giving so many girls and so many people an opportunity of a lifetime.''

The 'Scary Movie 3' star hopes Hugh felt ''proud'' of her work and described her emotion as tears of ''gratitude''.

She added: ''There's always those people in your life that change the course of your life, and I think about how many people he affected just through me alone.

''Whenever I would see him he would always say, 'You're doing such a good job.'

''I hope I did. I hope I did make him proud. Every tear that I cry, is really out of gratitude.''

Following the news of his passing yesterday, Jenny led tributes to Hugh.

She tweeted: ''RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. #PMOY 94 (sic)''