Jenny McCarthy has branded Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve performance as a ''train wreck''.

The 46-year-old singer was plagued with technical difficulties during her performance on Saturday (31.12.16) as part of 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest' which ultimately caused her to storm off stage.

The 44-year-old star - who acts as the correspondent from Times Square in New York City for Ryan's show - considers the set to have been a disaster for Mariah but she initially did have ''sympathy'' for her because there's nowhere to hide on live TV.

Speaking on 'The Jenny McCarthy Show' on SiriusXM, the blonde beauty - who is married to Donnie Wahlberg - said: ''I felt really bad for her, because it was that bad. It was a complete train wreck. And like Donnie [Wahlberg] said, being in this business, I know what it's like to have your prompter go out. I know what it's like to have my inner ears go out. It's scary, and it's like your brain malfunctions and you're on live TV. So I was like, you know what, I have sympathy for her.''

However, after the manager for the 'We Belong Together' hitmaker accused Dick Clark Productions of sabotaging Mariah's performance, Jenny ''stopped'' sympathising with the singer.

She added: ''My sympathy stopped, however, the moment she accused Dick Clark Productions of sabotaging her performance.''

The comments come after Stella Bulochnikov - Mariah's manager - wrote a letter to Dick Clark Productions, accusing the producers of the show for ''ignoring'' Mariah's concerns about the technical failures.

Stella raged in the letter: ''You know her inner ears were NOT working and your entire production team did not set her up to win.

''AND MARIAH KEPT TELLING THEM ON STAGE IN REAL TIME.

''THEY KEPT IGNORING HER. SHE TOOK A HIT HONORING HER COMMITMENT TO YOU. I SHOULD HAVE PULLED HER OFF THE STAGE THIS IS SABOTAGE (sic).''