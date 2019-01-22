Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have adopted two Pomeranian puppies.

The Hollywood couple - who have been married since 2014 - may not have any children together, but they've now got two new fur babies in their household, as they took to Instagram on Monday (21.01.19) to show off their adorable new pets.

Jenny - who is mother to 16-year-old son Evan, whom she has with her first husband John Asher - posted a close up snap of the two pups and captioned it: ''Cuteness 2.0 (sic)''

And in a second snap, the 'Masked Singer' panellist revealed they've named their new pets Drogon and Nymeria, after characters in the hit HBO show 'Game of Thrones'.

Drogon is the name of one of Daenerys Targaryen's dragons, whilst Nymeria is the name of Arya Stark's direwolf.

Jenny, 46, captioned the second picture: ''Introducing Drogon and Nymeria Wahlberg to our family. So happy. #furbabies #pommeranian (sic)''

The couple are keen animal lovers, and already have three dogs together, a French bulldog named Lumpy, a shih tzu named Gunner and an adorable pooch named DJ.

Meanwhile, the 'Jenny McCarthy Show' star previously penned a heartfelt love letter to the New Kids on the Block star, in which she commended the 49-year-old's hard work and generosity during the group's 2017 'Total Package Tour'.

She wrote: ''A love letter to my husband, Donnie Wahlberg,

For the past three months I have watched you pour out your heart and soul. I have seen you give hundreds, if not thousands, of hugs. I've seen you make every person you came into contact with feel like they were somebody special, because you do believe they are special. You have entertained all of us. You have tipped hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars to hardworking people in Waffle Houses across the country. I've seen you get on a plane to work at Blue Bloods all day, only to get on an airplane that very same day to go perform your heart out at your concerts. Back on a plane then again...and repeat.

I've seen you do all this all while making sure your fans felt appreciated. That our sons felt loved. And that your adoring wife felt cherished. (sic)''