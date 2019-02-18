Jenny Lewis is ''deeply troubled'' by the accusations against Ryan Adams.

The 43-year-old musician has spoken out in light of allegations that Adams had inappropriate interactions with an underage girl as well as accusations of psychologically abusive behaviour, harassment, and other misconduct from several other women, including his ex-wife, Mandy Moore; all of which Adams has denied.

The 'She's Not Me' singer, who worked with Adams on her last album 'The Voyager' and upcoming record 'On The Line', took to social media to reveal that although she had a ''working professional relationship'' with Adams, 44, she stands ''in solidarity'' with the women who have spoken out against him.

On Twitter, she wrote: ''I am deeply troubled by Ryan Adams' alleged behaviour. Although he and I had a working professional relationship, I stand in solidarity with the women who have come forward.''

Actress and singer Mandy has alleged that Ryan was ''psychologically abusive'' and belittled her singing talents, previously stating: ''His controlling behaviour essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time - my entire mid-to-late 20s ... Music was a point of control for him.''

Another woman, Ava, is also accusing Ryan of sending her messages and making video calls on Skype, where he exposed himself when she was just 15 and 16-years-old. The pair first connected over music, as she was and up and coming bass player but their texts soon turned graphic. In one message, he had told her: ''i would get in trouble if someone knew we talked like this (sic)''

Andrew B. Brettler, Adams's lawyer, said: ''Mr. Adams unequivocally denies that he ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage.''