Jenny Agutter can't ''fully understand'' why actresses got into situations that led them to being sexually abused because the implication behind meeting male executives alone should be obvious.
Jenny Agutter can't ''fully understand'' why actresses got into situations that led them to being sexually abused.
The 66-year-old actress doesn't think women should meet with male industry figures alone unless they ''found the person very attractive'' because the implication behind the private meetings should be obvious.
She said: ''In the States, there were occasions when you might be asked to go to a private screening or someone's place and you just didn't do it - unless you found the person very attractive, in which case you did do it.
''But if they're not really attractive, there's nothing to be gained from it, because it's obvious what you're indicating by going.''
And the 'Call the Midwife' actress insisted she would never have been in such an uncomfortable situation herself because if she found herself in that position, she would be ''back out of the door rather fast''.
She added: ''Because there isn't any part that's worth that - and I think there's an arrogance in me a little bit as well, which is, 'If you're not casting me because I'm right for the part, then why are we in this situation?' ''
However, the 'Railway Children' star insisted the situations highlighted by the #MeToo movement are ''wrong'' and no one should abuse their power in that way.
She added to Radio Times magazine: ''It's terrible that anyone would use their power in that way. That's wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong - no question about it.
''What is sad is to be in a situation where you have to negotiate it: you shouldn't have to do that. I was very lucky never to have to.''
Jenny relocated to Los Angeles in her 20s in a bid to further her career but she always felt ''a little bit protected'' because she was in a relationship with a producer at the time.
She said: ''No one was going to hit on me, with him there! It was a bit like having the Mafia around you.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
This is the Marvel movie that divides the fans from the casual filmgoers, as the...
Steve Rogers has awoken after a deep sleep lasting 70 years following his fight with...
Following events during World War II and his confrontation with Nazi adversary the Red Skull,...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of S.H.I.E.L.D, a law enforcement and espionage agency that deals...
Telling a story from a rarely examined period of British history, this pre-war drama is...