Jennifer Saunders says the secret to her and her husband Ade Edmondson's marriage is that they avoid arguing.

The two comedians have been married for 34 years and Jennifer insists the thing that keeps them happy is being prepared and willing to compromise in their relationship.

When asked if they avoid conflict with each other, she said: ''We do. I think compromise is one of the great things in life ... just forget it, just move on. Ade loves stoicism. He's a great stoic and reads a lot of books on it. I think it's a fantastic thing, which is if you can't affect it, move on.

''There's this constant idea that we all deserve something. You know, 'Oh, I deserve to be happy.' Do you? I don't think any of us deserve anything. I think we make our lives and we make them happy or sad, or things happen that make them that... There is a danger in thinking that life owes you. Because it will come back and slap you in the face, always.''

Jennifer and 'Bottom' star Ade's willingness to compromise extended to their careers and they ensured that one of them was at home when they were raising their three daughters - Ella, 33, Beatie, 32, and Freya, 29 - when they were young.

In an interview with the Mail On Sunday newspaper's You Magazine supplement, she explained: ''We had a nanny. Not a live-in; we never had a live-in. But we had lovely New Zealanders and an English girl who would come if none of us could do the school run or would be there in the day. But to be honest, in those days we could manage it: if I was on tour he'd be at home, if he was doing a show, I'd be at home. So there was very rarely a time when one of us wasn't there.''

Now that their girls are grown-up and have families and partners of their own, the 'Absolutely Fabulous' star is saying yes to all the work opportunities that are coming her way, including new Netflix drama 'The Stranger' - which has been adapted from the psychological thriller by best-selling author Harlan Coben.

Jennifer, 61, said: ''I think, 'Might as well have a go,' if it appeals because I'm not tied into anyone else's calendar or schedule any more. And as you get older things matter less. Not so much rides on it ... So most of the time I do [work] now, I do it to have a great time and try something new.'

''[As you get older] you have the confidence to say to someone, 'No, I think this is better.' It's the confidence to get what you want rather than what the consensus is.''