The Sugarland star is mum to four-year-old son Magnus and reveals the holidays have taken on a special meaning because the celebrations are no longer just about her. Magnus is beginning to understand more about the holiday as he gets older.

"As with most things, whenever you have a child, you get to see the world through their eyes, and with me - his eyes," she told Billboard. "Where things used to be about you, it becomes about them, and it has become about him. That is fun for me.

"This year, he's going to be almost four, and he's just beginning to recognise who Santa Claus is from a picture. I don't know how much he puts together as far as presents and when they come. I think that's something that he's going to do for the first time this year, so that's going to be exciting."

Jennifer is also finding joy buying gifts for Magnus that were popular in the past.

"Things have a way of coming back around as vintage retro...," she continued. "Everything old is new again, and I do think that's the joy of being a parent, and the challenge, as well. They can make the simple things the most beautiful, and they can also make the simple things so very hard - like going to the grocery store. But the way that they will see something in the way that the wind blows or the trees is the most wondrous and exciting. It's a beautiful and rich experience, for sure."