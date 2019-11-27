Versace is reportedly suing Fashion Nova over a replica of a tropical green dress made famous by Jennifer Lopez.

The Italian fashion house has accused the online retailer of allegedly infringing its copyright with the gown, and it's said the brand has filed the copyright and trademark infringement lawsuits against the retailer officials.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the court documents filed by Versace state: ''Fashion Nova's Infringing Apparel is plainly a deliberate effort to exploit the popularity and renown of Versace's signature designs, and to trade on Versace's valuable goodwill and business reputation...

''Versace seeks to bring an end to Fashion Nova's latest brazen attempt at copying the work of yet another famous and world-renowned designer...

''Fashion Nova's ability to churn out new clothing so quickly is due in large part to its willingness to copy the copyrighted designs, trademarks and trade dress elements of well-known designers such as Versace, and trade on their creative efforts in order to bolster Fashion Nova's bottom line.''

THe house alleges Fashio Nova have copied the Jungle Pattern dress - worn by J-Lo at the 2000 Grammys along with a redesign of the iconic outfit at Versace's Spring/Summer 2020 show in Milan in September - as well as its black and gold Barocco print and Pop Hearts evening gown.

Fashion Nova is selling the West Palms Tropical Maxi Dress on its site for $49.99.

Lawyers claim they have warned executives at the site about legal action a number of times since the summer.

It's said Versace wants a trial by jury, alongside an injunction, recall and payment including ''all profits realised by its wrongful acts''.