Donatella Versace is re-releasing the iconic emerald green plunging gown worn by J-Lo at the 2000 Grammy Awards.
Versace are reissuing the plunging green dress made famous by Jennifer Lopez.
The fashion house are re-releasing the iconic emerald gown worn by the 'On the Floor' hitmaker at the 2000 Grammy Awards - which continues to be one of the singer's most memorable looks - but with a new modern twist.
The silk chiffon gown - which first made its debut on the brand's spring/summer 2000 runway on model Amber Valletta - has been recreated in a new style and made its debut at Versace's pre-fall 2019 show in New York City on Monday (03.12.18) night.
One again worn by Amber, the neat plunging point silhouette was reinterpreted in a 'Love Pop Art Print' which donned dramatic balloon sleeves and multicolored heart detailing with a gem-encrusted plunging point.
The original jungle print dress was searched so much by fans at the time, it is the reason Google Image Search exists.
Google's former executive chairman Eric Schmidt previously said: ''At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen.
''But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J.Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born''
This isn't the first time the luxury fashion brand has re-issued a famous celebrity item, as the designer recently brought back Notorious B.I.G's signature Versace sunglasses.
The late rapper frequently wore the accessory at the height of his career - including for the video for hit song 'Hypnotize' - and the brand has decided to bring back the iconic glasses, 20 years after the artist's death.
The sunglasses have been given a contemporary make-over and the classic curved frames have now been changed into hexagonal low-lens design - in keeping with the recent trend for retro cat-eye and oval framed glasses - and will be released as part of the fashion brand's The Clans Collection.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...