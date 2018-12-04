Versace are reissuing the plunging green dress made famous by Jennifer Lopez.

The fashion house are re-releasing the iconic emerald gown worn by the 'On the Floor' hitmaker at the 2000 Grammy Awards - which continues to be one of the singer's most memorable looks - but with a new modern twist.

The silk chiffon gown - which first made its debut on the brand's spring/summer 2000 runway on model Amber Valletta - has been recreated in a new style and made its debut at Versace's pre-fall 2019 show in New York City on Monday (03.12.18) night.

One again worn by Amber, the neat plunging point silhouette was reinterpreted in a 'Love Pop Art Print' which donned dramatic balloon sleeves and multicolored heart detailing with a gem-encrusted plunging point.

The original jungle print dress was searched so much by fans at the time, it is the reason Google Image Search exists.

Google's former executive chairman Eric Schmidt previously said: ''At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen.

''But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J.Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born''

This isn't the first time the luxury fashion brand has re-issued a famous celebrity item, as the designer recently brought back Notorious B.I.G's signature Versace sunglasses.

The late rapper frequently wore the accessory at the height of his career - including for the video for hit song 'Hypnotize' - and the brand has decided to bring back the iconic glasses, 20 years after the artist's death.

The sunglasses have been given a contemporary make-over and the classic curved frames have now been changed into hexagonal low-lens design - in keeping with the recent trend for retro cat-eye and oval framed glasses - and will be released as part of the fashion brand's The Clans Collection.