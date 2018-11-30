Jennifer Lopez thinks failure only comes with ''stopping''.

The 49-year-old entertainer has had successful careers as a singer, actress, producer, creator, and businesswoman, and has said she doesn't see it as a failure when she ''falls down or makes a mistake'', because she says the only thing that makes her fail is the decision to quit.

She said: ''I look [at the downs in my career] now and I think, 'You really just plowed through those.' That's the thing, you can't stop. You have to keep on going. Failure is not falling down and making a mistake, or choosing a wrong movie, or doing the wrong thing at the wrong time. It's stopping. Stopping is the failure; not continuing forward is the failure.

''We don't listen to our gut enough, telling us this is not the right thing for you right now. You're doing this out of fear instead of out of love.''

The 'Dinero' hitmaker admits she has a hard time saying no because she doesn't want to miss out on anything, but as she's gotten older, she's learned how to be more selective over the work she takes on.

Jennifer - who has 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony - added: ''It's hard for me to say no, and it always has been. I've always been this person who takes on a lot because I love so many things. I love acting. I love making movies, I also love making television. I love performing live ...

''When opportunities come, it's hard for me to say no. But what I think I've learned, and what I'm trying to do now at this point in my life is to say no a little bit more and hone it down to working smarter instead of working all the time. Which, it gets tiring.''

And to anyone else who wants to try and achieve the level of success the 'On The Floor' singer has had, Jennifer says the best thing to do is to keep moving toward that goal.

Speaking in an interview with LinkedIn, she said: ''All you can do is know where you want to go and take steps every single day in that direction. Whatever that is, getting better at what you do.''