Jennifer Lopez thinks failure only comes with ''stopping'', not with making mistakes or falling down.
Jennifer Lopez thinks failure only comes with ''stopping''.
The 49-year-old entertainer has had successful careers as a singer, actress, producer, creator, and businesswoman, and has said she doesn't see it as a failure when she ''falls down or makes a mistake'', because she says the only thing that makes her fail is the decision to quit.
She said: ''I look [at the downs in my career] now and I think, 'You really just plowed through those.' That's the thing, you can't stop. You have to keep on going. Failure is not falling down and making a mistake, or choosing a wrong movie, or doing the wrong thing at the wrong time. It's stopping. Stopping is the failure; not continuing forward is the failure.
''We don't listen to our gut enough, telling us this is not the right thing for you right now. You're doing this out of fear instead of out of love.''
The 'Dinero' hitmaker admits she has a hard time saying no because she doesn't want to miss out on anything, but as she's gotten older, she's learned how to be more selective over the work she takes on.
Jennifer - who has 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony - added: ''It's hard for me to say no, and it always has been. I've always been this person who takes on a lot because I love so many things. I love acting. I love making movies, I also love making television. I love performing live ...
''When opportunities come, it's hard for me to say no. But what I think I've learned, and what I'm trying to do now at this point in my life is to say no a little bit more and hone it down to working smarter instead of working all the time. Which, it gets tiring.''
And to anyone else who wants to try and achieve the level of success the 'On The Floor' singer has had, Jennifer says the best thing to do is to keep moving toward that goal.
Speaking in an interview with LinkedIn, she said: ''All you can do is know where you want to go and take steps every single day in that direction. Whatever that is, getting better at what you do.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...