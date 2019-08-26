Jennifer Lopez was worried about her sexy costumes for 'Hustlers'.

Although the 50-year-old singer and actress wears skimpy outfits when performing on stage, she admitted that the clothes her stripper character wears in the new movie seemed outrageous to her.

She said: ''It's not like me being onstage with a bunch of tights and fishnets on and bodysuits. Those are sexy costumes. This is another level. You're out there naked.

''You sign on to be an actress and take on a role... once you do it, you kind of settle within yourself like, 'OK. I'm going to do this in the best way,' because that's why I started acting to begin with, was to get into different people's mind sets and explore life and humanity in different ways and that is exciting to me about doing it. This is something I would never do.''

Jennifer also admitted she felt sick the first time she watched 'Hustlers', in which her character - the veteran stripper Ramona - sets out to scam wealthy men with some of her fellow exotic dancers.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer explained: ''When I watched the movie for the first time, I was like, a little bit sick to my stomach. I was like, 'Oh my God! What are they doing? They are going to kill this guy!' They were playing with fire.

''I'm a by-the-book kind of person. Like, I'm always afraid. I don't want to jaywalk or anything. They're going to get me.''

However, Jennifer believes fans will love the movie.

She said: ''It's just a fun, sexy, kind of dangerous world of these women who [have] kind of a Robin Hood-esque journey, where they're stealing from the rich to give to themselves.''