Jennifer Lopez donned over $9 million worth of diamonds for her Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards look, which saw all the gems set into platinum jewellery.
The 50-year-old actress and singer stunned on the red carpet at the annual awards ceremony on Sunday (19.01.20), in a head-turning ensemble comprised of a whopping $9 million in Harry Winston diamonds.
Jennifer's jewels could be seen inside a cascading diamond drop necklace, as well as diamond drop earrings, a wire diamond bracelet, a secret cluster diamond bracelet, a cushion-cut diamond ring, and a lotus cluster diamond ring, which were all set in platinum.
The star's look was focused on her accessories, and she kept the rest of her outfit fairly simple, donning a sleek black off-the-shoulder gown from designer Georges Hobeika, which featured a satin train and bow decoration.
The floor-length silhouette hid her Casadei heels, and Jennifer wore her hair pulled into an updo, with a few locks hanging down to frame her face.
Jennifer was nominated at the awards ceremony for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role as Ramona in 'Hustlers' - which she also produced - but lost out on the gong, as it instead went to Laura Dern for 'Marriage Story'.
And despite being unsuccessful, Jennifer was ''so excited and so humbled'' to make it onto the shortlist.
In a message on Instagram which was posted shortly after she discovered she'd been nominated, the 'On The Floor' singer said: ''I don't think I've ever been nominated for a SAG Award before. I am so excited and so humbled to be recognised by my fellow actors out there. You know, acting was my first love, along with dancing and I just, I just can't believe all this is happening.
''To all the struggling actors out there, don't give up. It could happen. It's happening. Thank you so much. I feel like I already won. Thank you.''
