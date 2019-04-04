Jennifer Lopez was ''wary'' of Alex Rodriguez at the start of their romance, after going through three divorces.
The 49-year-old singer and actress is currently engaged to the retired baseball star, but has said that after three divorces - from former husbands Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony - she was skeptical of the idea of getting involved with Alex, because everything seemed ''too perfect too soon.''
She said: ''I was very wary after everything I've been through. I was just sussing it out until then. I was like, 'I don't know, maybe yes, maybe no, I really love [Alex], I like him.' Everything seemed almost too perfect too soon, so I was like, 'Wait, what's happening?'''
But the 'Hustler' star - who has 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with Marc - insists that she quickly ''knew'' Alex, 43, was the right man for her, and felt it was the ''right time'' when he asked her to marry him.
She added to 'Morning Mash Up' on SiriusXM: ''When it happened, I think it was the right time - we knew. It's great to have a best friend and a partner you can really build with, and I just feel like, with Alex and I, that's what it's like. We're very similar ... it's one of those things, you meet a like-minded person who is trying to be the best person they can be and always trying to grow, and then they help you grow and you help them grow. I'm better here, he's better there and we're better together.''
Jennifer's comments come after a source recently said the couple are ''perfect partners'', and have been doing a ''really good job'' of blending their families, including Jennifer's twins and Alex's two daughters Natasha, 14, and 10-year-old Ella, whom he has with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.
The insider said: ''They have done a really good job of blending their families and making it known that one day they'd be married. J.Lo and A-Rod are perfect for one another. They push each other to be better in all aspects of their life, and are incredible partners together.''
