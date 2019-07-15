Jennifer Lopez was ''in shock'' when her Madison Square Garden show was cancelled after a power cut.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker was in the middle of performing at the New York show when the city was plunged into darkness and the concert was forced to be rescheduled.

Speaking in a YouTube vlog, she said: ''This is crazy. This only happened one other time in 2011 during the 'On the Floor' tour at the Staples Centre. I feel so bad for everybody, they were so ready, so hype. This sucks! I'm in shock. I was so ready to go back when the lights come back, everybody just jump right in.''

Jennifer explained what happened in a video clip subsequently posted on Twitter, sharing: ''They just told me to get off stage. I was waiting there. Obviously all the power went out in the city and obviously here at Madison Square Garden. They're asking everybody to evacuate, very slowly and calmly. I am obviously heartbroken and devastated ... I love you. I'm so sorry this happened in the middle of our moment.

''I just don't even know what to say ... I just want you guys to know that you're gonna get your money's worth, that we are going to come back and we're gonna do an amazing show for you. I am so sorry that this happened. Obviously it was beyond all of our control. The building handled it very well. They did the smartest thing for everybody's safety.''