Jennifer Lopez was ''in shock'' when her Madison Square Garden show was cancelled after a power cut.
Jennifer Lopez was ''in shock'' when her Madison Square Garden show was cancelled after a power cut.
The 'On The Floor' hitmaker was in the middle of performing at the New York show when the city was plunged into darkness and the concert was forced to be rescheduled.
Speaking in a YouTube vlog, she said: ''This is crazy. This only happened one other time in 2011 during the 'On the Floor' tour at the Staples Centre. I feel so bad for everybody, they were so ready, so hype. This sucks! I'm in shock. I was so ready to go back when the lights come back, everybody just jump right in.''
Jennifer explained what happened in a video clip subsequently posted on Twitter, sharing: ''They just told me to get off stage. I was waiting there. Obviously all the power went out in the city and obviously here at Madison Square Garden. They're asking everybody to evacuate, very slowly and calmly. I am obviously heartbroken and devastated ... I love you. I'm so sorry this happened in the middle of our moment.
''I just don't even know what to say ... I just want you guys to know that you're gonna get your money's worth, that we are going to come back and we're gonna do an amazing show for you. I am so sorry that this happened. Obviously it was beyond all of our control. The building handled it very well. They did the smartest thing for everybody's safety.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
How are the world's biggest superstars changing?
Who inspired Royse?
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
An interview with Nick Wilson.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...