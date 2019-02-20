'World of Dance' judge Jennifer Lopez admitted she was ''fearless'' as a young dancer and didn't think about the risk of injury.
Jennifer Lopez was ''fearless'' as a young dancer.
The 'World of Dance' star - who is a judge on the US reality show - admitted she didn't ever really think of the risk of injury when she started her career on the likes of 'In Living Colour' and Japanese show 'Synchronicity'.
Opening up on her early years, J-Lo told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I think I was pretty fearless. I think when you're younger, you are. Like, ignorance is bliss.
''You have no idea [to think] like, 'I can fall on my face and it's gonna scar me for 10 years.' You know none of these things.''
Early in her career J-Lo, now 49, was a backing dancer for the likes of New Kids on the Block and Janet Jackson, and has continued to flaunt her moves in her own shows as a pop star.
However, despite becoming such a huge name, she doesn't think she'd have had want it takes to win 'World of Dance' back in the day.
She admitted: ''I'd like to think I could, but I don't think I could. I don't think I would have made it very far here.''
Her comments come after she revealed she had prepared for her Las Vegas residency ''like a boxer training for a fight''.
She recently said: ''I've always taken pretty good care of myself. I make sure I do intensive workouts at least three or four days a week, because I can see the results and I feel a lot better when I'm in shape. I also need to train very hard while doing my Las Vegas shows because I had to be extra fit to get through each performance.
''It's like you're a boxer training for a fight. But it really pays off and, as you get older, it's even more important to put in the extra hours of training to keep your body toned.''
And the 'On The Floor' hitmaker has credited her dance background for being able to ''push'' herself hard when she needs to.
She explained: ''I started out as a dancer and I remember whenever I arrived at the gym in the morning, I would spend as many hours as I could there. I would train until the point of exhaustion. So I have the mentality to be able to push myself pretty hard.''
