Jennifer Lopez would love to play next year's Super Bowl halftime show.

The 49-year-old singer and her fiance Alex Rodriguez have a residence in Miami, Florida - which is set to host the big game in 2020 - and she admitted it would be ''a big deal'' to get booked for the huge gig.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''Yeah, we've thought about the Super Bowl and it's in Miami, it's a big deal but we'll see. They make their own decisions over there.''

While A-Rod, 43, grew up in the city, J-Lo's ongoing 'It's My Party' tour will conclude with a run of three nights at the AmericanAirlines Arena from July 25 to 27.

Meanwhile, the 'On The Floor' hitmaker will be hoping to avoid any power cuts after her recent Madison Square Garden concert was cancelled after a power cut.

Jennifer was in the middle of performing at the New York show when the city was plunged into darkness and the concert was forced to be rescheduled.

Speaking in a YouTube vlog, she said: ''This is crazy. This only happened one other time in 2011 during the 'On the Floor' tour at the Staples Centre. I feel so bad for everybody, they were so ready, so hype. This sucks! I'm in shock. I was so ready to go back when the lights come back, everybody just jump right in.''

Jennifer - who played a rescheduled show days later - explained what happened in a video clip subsequently posted on Twitter, sharing: ''They just told me to get off stage. I was waiting there. Obviously all the power went out in the city and obviously here at Madison Square Garden. They're asking everybody to evacuate, very slowly and calmly. I am obviously heartbroken and devastated ... I love you. I'm so sorry this happened in the middle of our moment.

''I just don't even know what to say ... I just want you guys to know that you're gonna get your money's worth, that we are going to come back and we're gonna do an amazing show for you. I am so sorry that this happened. Obviously it was beyond all of our control. The building handled it very well. They did the smartest thing for everybody's safety.''