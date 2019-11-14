Jennifer Lopez wants to ''bring everybody together'' with her Super Bowl half time show.

The 50-year-old superstar will headline the coveted slot at the NFL flagship game in Miami, Florida, in February alongside Shakira and the two singers want to highlight their ''specific and beautiful'' Latino culture with their performance.

Speaking to Robert Pattinson for Variety's Actors on Actors series, she said: ''I'm putting it together now. Me and Shakira together.

''We're both excited to have been given the opportunity to do that, as two Latin women, in Miami.

''I think it's important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage -- when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way -- to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that's necessary.

'' think that's going to be an amazing moment.

''That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are. All of us, because we're in this together.

''That's how I feel. I want to bring everybody together in that moment.''

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker recently said that she wants to make a ''beautiful'' and ''fun'' show.

She explained: ''I have been doing a lot of meetings about the Super Bowl, been prepping and hiring the people and putting concepts and ideas for the show together. Shakira and I have spoken a few times already. She's putting her thing together, I'm putting my thing together, thinking about who we want to join us on stage, if we want that ...

''We are super excited. We want to make a beautiful, impactful, enjoyable, fun show for everybody. We want to bring everybody together. That's the point. We as artists have that rare gift to be able to do that, and that's what I think our main goal is.''

And the 'Shades of Blue' actress is excited about sharing the stage with 42-year-old Shakira.

She explained: ''There's nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven't even seen us perform who get to see something special that night.''