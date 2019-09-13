Jennifer Lopez wants her 11-year-old son, Max, to walk her down the aisle when she marries Alex Rodriguez.
The 'Hustlers' actress is currently engaged to the retired baseball star and is keen for 11-year-old Max - who, along with his twin sister Emme, she has with ex-husband Marc Anthony - to play a significant role on their big day.
Asked if Max will walk her down the aisle, she said: ''Of course.''
However, Jennifer admitted the couple have yet to set a date for their wedding.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We can't narrow it down yet.''
And the 50-year-old star dismissed Alex's recent claims they will tie the knot somewhere ''a long flight away''.
She said: ''He's just saying things.
''We're talking about it, but we don't have any firm plans... and we're talking about a lot of places [to get married in], but I don't know yet.''
Alex, 44, recently suggested he'll be taking a step back and leaving Jennifer to make the key decisions for their nuptials.
He said: ''I got one clue for y'all. One wedding clue. It's gonna be a long flight. When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is - you do a lot of nodding. I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up. The more [guests] the merrier. I would say exes are invited to the wedding. All-inclusive.''
Meanwhile, the 'On the Floor' singer recently admitted she is keen to have a child with Alex, who is already father to daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.
Asked if she plans on adding to her brood, Jennifer replied: ''Yeah!''
