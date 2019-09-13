Jennifer Lopez wants her son to walk her down the aisle when she marries Alex Rodriguez.

The 'Hustlers' actress is currently engaged to the retired baseball star and is keen for 11-year-old Max - who, along with his twin sister Emme, she has with ex-husband Marc Anthony - to play a significant role on their big day.

Asked if Max will walk her down the aisle, she said: ''Of course.''

However, Jennifer admitted the couple have yet to set a date for their wedding.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We can't narrow it down yet.''

And the 50-year-old star dismissed Alex's recent claims they will tie the knot somewhere ''a long flight away''.

She said: ''He's just saying things.

''We're talking about it, but we don't have any firm plans... and we're talking about a lot of places [to get married in], but I don't know yet.''

Alex, 44, recently suggested he'll be taking a step back and leaving Jennifer to make the key decisions for their nuptials.

He said: ''I got one clue for y'all. One wedding clue. It's gonna be a long flight. When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is - you do a lot of nodding. I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up. The more [guests] the merrier. I would say exes are invited to the wedding. All-inclusive.''

Meanwhile, the 'On the Floor' singer recently admitted she is keen to have a child with Alex, who is already father to daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Asked if she plans on adding to her brood, Jennifer replied: ''Yeah!''